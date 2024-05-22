NFL making progress but not ready to vote on Tom Brady’s bid for stake in the Raiders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL is making progress on Tom Brady’s bid to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders with Mark Davis. How much closer the seven-time Super Bowl champ is to joining the league’s club of owners remains to be seen. The league concluded its spring meetings Wednesday at a Nashville hotel without a vote on Brady’s offer that has been pending for about a year. Commissioner Roger Goodell says the finance committee has done its work with the NFL still having a little more to do. NFL owners aren’t scheduled to meet again until October.

