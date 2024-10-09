NFL leading receiver Nico Collins to miss at least 4 games after Texans place him on injured reserve

HOUSTON (AP) — Nico Collins, the NFL’s leading receiver, will miss at least four games after the Houston Texans placed him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Wednesday. Collins left Houston’s 23-20 victory over the Bills on Sunday after scoring on a 67-yard reception late in the first quarter. Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he considered Collins week to week with the injury before the Texans made the move to shut him down for a month Wednesday.

