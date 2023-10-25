NFL is getting a hybrid field for its two games in Germany next month

The NFL is getting a hybrid field for its two games in Frankfurt next month, a year after players complained about slipping on the natural grass at Allianz Arena in Munich. The hybrid surface was installed last weekend at Deutsche Bank Park ahead of the Nov. 5 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots will then play the Indianapolis Colts at the same stadium a week later. Hybrid surfaces are widely used across Europe in soccer stadiums. Systems vary but the fields are generally 90% or more of natural grass with synthetic fibers woven into them as reinforcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.