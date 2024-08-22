NFL increases its gambling policy education, renews its commitment to responsible betting

The NFL has increased its gambling policy education and integrity monitoring efforts after a successful offseason. There haven’t been any players suspended for gambling violations in 13 months, and the league has taken more steps to keep that trend going. In-person gambling policy education and training is mandatory for all players in 2024. The education and training, prepared in collaboration with the NFL Players Association, reviews the rules and reinforces integrity provisions in the policy, including the two key rules: Never bet on NFL games, and do not gamble — no sports bets, casino or card games — while with the team in any capacity, including at a team facility, stadium, hotel or bus.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.