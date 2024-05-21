NFL increases its commitment to flag football, creating a new VP position to help grow the sport

The NFL has hired Stephanie Kwok to a newly created position of vice president, head of flag football. The entrepreneurial leader, flag football player and graduate of Harvard Business School will be responsible for driving growth, including domestic and international participation, fan engagement, and commercial and media partnerships. Kwok most recently was a partner at Reforge, a career-development platform and marketplace for tech industry professionals. She previously served in senior leadership positions at FanDuel and worked at Madison Square Garden, leading various marketing campaigns for the Knicks and Rangers.

