NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Sunday
GREEN BAY PACKERS vs. CHICAGO BEARS — GREEN BAY: S Zayne Anderson, LB Brenton Cox, S Anthony Johnson, OT Caleb Jones, OG Sean Rhyan, WR Christian Watson, RB Emanuel Wilson. CHICAGO: QB Tyson Bagent, TE Stephen Carlson, S Quindell Johnson, WR Velus Jones, DE Khalid Kareem, WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS vs. DENVER BRONCOS — LAS VEGAS: LB Amari Burney, QB Aidan O’Connell, DT Nesta Jade Silvera, S Christopher Smith, WR Tre Tucker. DENVER: TE Nate Adkins, C Alex Forsyth, LB Thomas Incoom, WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Ja’Quan McMillian, CB Riley Moss, S JL Skinner.
MIAMI DOLPHINS vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI: RB De’Von Achane, T Terron Armstead, S Elijah Campbell, TE Julian Hill, QB Skylar Thompson, WR Cedrick Wilson. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: LB Daiyan Henley, S AJ Finley, RB Isaiah Spiller, OL Brenden Jaimes, DL Christopher Hinton, LB Chris Rumph II.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — PHILADELPHIA: CB Mario Goodrich, QB Tanner McKee, DT Moro Ojomo, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Eli Ricks, OG Tyler Steen. NEW ENGLAND: LG Cole Strange, WR DeVante Parker, RG Mike Onwenu, LB Anfernee Jennings, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade.
LOS ANGELES RAMS vs. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — LOS ANGLES RAMS: QB Stetson Bennett, RB Zach Evans, OL Kevin Dotson, OL Warren McClendon, DE Desjuan Johnson. SEATTLE: S Jamal Adams, OG Anthony Bradford, OG Ben Brown, CB Kyu Blu Kelly, LB Tyreke Smith, CB Devon Witherspoon.
