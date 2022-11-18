NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Thursday
TENNESSEE TITANS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — TENNESSEE: K Randy Bullock, LB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DT Naquan Jones, CB Elijah Molden, TE Kevin Rader. GREEN BAY: LB De’Vondre Campbell, WR Romeo Doubs, DT Jonathan Ford, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, OT Luke Tenuta, OT Rasheed Walker.
