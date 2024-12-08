NFL fines Jaguars’ Engram after he defended QB Lawrence following season-ending hit

The NFL fined Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram for a late hit after he defended Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, among Week 13 fines announced Saturday. Also, the Chicago Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson was fined for tripping a player on the sideline, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ George Pickens was fined — twice — for for unsportsmanlike conduct. Engram was fined $11,255, Stevenson $19,697 and Pickens $10,231 for each, totaling $20,462. Engram was among a number of Jaguars players who went after Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair after he delivered a violent late hit on Lawrence as the quarterback was attempting to slide. Stevenson was caught in a sideline mix-up with Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams.

