NFL extends deal to continue playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By The Associated Press
FILE - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, on Oct. 9, 2022. The NFL will continue staging at least two games per year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the 2029 season, it announced Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — The NFL will continue staging at least two games per year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the 2029 season. The deal with the Premier League soccer club is a two-year extension on their original long-term agreement to play regular-season games at Tottenham’s $1.6 billion facility. Tottenham’s stadium was custom built with an NFL field below the Premier League team’s moveable soccer pitch. Three NFL games are scheduled in the British capital this season; one at Wembley and two at Tottenham.

