NFL extends deal to continue playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

LONDON (AP) — The NFL will continue staging at least two games per year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the 2029 season. The deal with the Premier League soccer club is a two-year extension on their original long-term agreement to play regular-season games at Tottenham’s $1.6 billion facility. Tottenham’s stadium was custom built with an NFL field below the Premier League team’s moveable soccer pitch. Three NFL games are scheduled in the British capital this season; one at Wembley and two at Tottenham.

