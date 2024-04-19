NFL draft will include many Michigan men, maybe enough to break record set by 2022 Georgia Bulldogs

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrate with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. J.J. McCarthy is expected to be the first of many drafted from Michigan’s national championship-winning team. The Wolverines had a record 18 players at the combine. If Jim Harbaugh’s last team has 16 or more players drafted, they will surpass another former champion, Georgia’s 2022 team, that had 15 players selected.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy is expected to be the first of many Michigan men drafted from its national championship team. The Wolverines had a record 18 players at the draft combine, giving them a chance to be the first school with at least 16 prospects picked in one NFL draft. Georgia’s 2022 national championship team set the standard since the draft went to seven rounds with 15 players picked, including a record-tying five first-round selections in the 2023 draft. McCarthy may be Michigan’s only player taken among the top 32 next Thursday night in Detroit.

