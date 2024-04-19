NFL draft will include many Michigan men, maybe enough to break record set by 2022 Georgia Bulldogs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy is expected to be the first of many Michigan men drafted from its national championship team. The Wolverines had a record 18 players at the draft combine, giving them a chance to be the first school with at least 16 prospects picked in one NFL draft. Georgia’s 2022 national championship team set the standard since the draft went to seven rounds with 15 players picked, including a record-tying five first-round selections in the 2023 draft. McCarthy may be Michigan’s only player taken among the top 32 next Thursday night in Detroit.

