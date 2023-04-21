NFL draft: Top offensive players on the board

Last year’s draft broke a streak of four straight in which a quarterback was selected first overall. It’s back to normal this year, with QBs expected to go Nos. 1 and 2 and maybe as many as four in the top 10. The draft kicks off with the first round Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Aside from the quarterbacks, this draft’s best offensive players include about as many tight ends as wide receivers and one running back who is challenging conventional wisdom on positional value.

