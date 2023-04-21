NFL draft: Top offensive players on the board

FILE - Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 4, 2023. Stroud threw 85 touchdown passes to break a Big Ten record held by Drew Brees for TDs over two seasons. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]
Last year’s draft broke a streak of four straight in which a quarterback was selected first overall. It’s back to normal this year, with QBs expected to go Nos. 1 and 2 and maybe as many as four in the top 10. The draft kicks off with the first round Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Aside from the quarterbacks, this draft’s best offensive players include about as many tight ends as wide receivers and one running back who is challenging conventional wisdom on positional value.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FILE - Kentucky's Will Levis catches his breath during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Lexington, Ky., March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp
FILE - Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson tosses a ball around during NFL football Pro Day, March 30, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Richardson is most intriguing prospect in the class, with Cam Newton-type size, athleticism and arm strength. The mechanics need work to fix accuracy issues. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux
FILE - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 3, 2023. Threw only five interceptions in 631 attempts at Tennessee, but did fumble 22 times. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)