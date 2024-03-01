NFL draft prospect Terrion Arnold takes blue-collar lessons and puts them to use on the job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cornerback Terrion Arnold grew up in a blue-collar world. Now he’s taking that down-to-earth approach straight to the NFL. The soon-to-be rookie spent part of his time Thursday reflecting on how he made it to Indianapolis by replicating the confidence he witnessed in his grandfather, a roofer. Arnold said that his grandfather’s lessons, such as nobody’s coming to save you if you fall on a roof, resonated with him and correlate to how he plays cornerback on the football field.

