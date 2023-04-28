NFL draft: Lions take RB Gibbs No. 12, LB Campbell at No. 18

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions traded down to select Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick overall in the NFL draft on Thursday night, making a relatively surprising selection. The Lions gave up their first pick and a third-rounder to Arizona for a first-round selection and the 34th spot overall. They drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 18 overall. Detroit is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to improve its on-the-rise franchise in the draft after addressing needs on both sides of the ball in free agency.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.