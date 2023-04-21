NFL draft gives improving Lions a chance to add to momentum

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are going into the NFL draft set up to build upon the relative success they had last season, finishing with a surge that gave them a winning record for the first time since 2017. Quarterback Jared Goff says there is an overwhelming feeling of optimism and excitement for what the team thinks it can do. Detroit is heading into draft week with the No. 6 and No. 18 picks overall, a pair of second-round slots and five more selections to give general manager Brad Holmes plenty of options in his third draft with the franchise.

