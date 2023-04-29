NFL draft first-round ratings higher than in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL says viewership of the first round of the draft was up 11% over last year. The league says an average of 11.4 million viewers watched on traditional TV and digital platforms. That average was 10.3 million in 2022. The total audience was 34.2 million on Thursday, up 2% from the 32.8 million who tuned in the year before. The quarterback-heavy draft class likely influenced the ratings. Three of the top four picks were quarterbacks.

