NFL determines fan didn’t intentionally spill a drink on Cincinnati’s Chase Brown

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erik Verduzco]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has determined a fan didn’t intentionally spill a drink on Bengals running back Chase Brown following Cincinnati’s victory in Carolina last Sunday. Video showed a fan appeared to pour a drink on Brown as he left the field and entered the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium. If the league believed the fan purposely spilled the drink, a lifetime ban from the stadium could’ve been part of a punishment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.