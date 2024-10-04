NFL determines fan didn’t intentionally spill a drink on Cincinnati’s Chase Brown

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has determined a fan didn’t intentionally spill a drink on Bengals running back Chase Brown following Cincinnati’s victory in Carolina last Sunday. Video showed a fan appeared to pour a drink on Brown as he left the field and entered the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium. If the league believed the fan purposely spilled the drink, a lifetime ban from the stadium could’ve been part of a punishment.

