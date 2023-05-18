NFL confirms no Commanders sale vote will take place at spring owners meetings next week

By The Associated Press
FILE - RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, as President Donald Trump flies to St. Louis to speak at a tax reform rally. The Washington Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of RFK Stadium site that used to be the home of the NFL team. A team spokesperson said Thursday, May 4, 2023, officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Harnik]

NEW YORK (AP) — The pending $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders will not be voted on next week by NFL owners at their spring meeting. The league confirmed that the deal between longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by investor Josh Harris remains under standard review by NFL staff and finance committee members. The agreement was finalized last week. The deal must be approved by three-quarters of league owners and satisfy other customary closing conditions. The Harris group includes National Basketball Hall of Fame member Magic Johnson.

