NFL confirms Brazil and Spain site trips as international ‘passion and demand’ grows

By The Associated Press
FILE - A general overall interior view as the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Spain is a strong contender to be the next international host of a regular-season NFL game and it could happen as soon as 2024. The league is holding five games in Europe this season, with three in London and two in Germany, and has targeted Spain and France as next European destinations as it aggressively tries to expand its international footprint. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Luciano]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is touting the global demand for its product ahead of its five international games, confirming cities in Brazil and Spain are under review as potential future hosts. London hosts three games this season, beginning Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Atlanta Falcons. In November, the German city of Frankfurt will stage two games. The league has made an aggressive push internationally by adding a 17th game to the schedule to facilitate games abroad and give teams foreign marketing rights. The league says there’s no timeline or decisions for adding new cities but confirmed officials made site visits to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil and to Madrid in Spain.

