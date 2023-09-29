NFL confirms Brazil and Spain site trips as international ‘passion and demand’ grows

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is touting the global demand for its product ahead of its five international games, confirming cities in Brazil and Spain are under review as potential future hosts. London hosts three games this season, beginning Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Atlanta Falcons. In November, the German city of Frankfurt will stage two games. The league has made an aggressive push internationally by adding a 17th game to the schedule to facilitate games abroad and give teams foreign marketing rights. The league says there’s no timeline or decisions for adding new cities but confirmed officials made site visits to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil and to Madrid in Spain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.