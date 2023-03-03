NFL combine: CB prospect hoping for on-field family reunion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL quarterback David Blough has one big fan at this week’s NFL annual scouting combine — highly rated cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The reason: Blough is Gonzalez’s brother-in-law and football consultant. The two have known each other for more than a decade. Now Gonzalez says he would like to line up against Blough on an NFL field next season. Blough is scheduled to become a free agent later this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.