NFL aims to provide valuable resources to former players through its Legends Community

Troy Vincent, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the NFL’s football operations department, and league executive Tracy Pearlman, wanted to celebrate former players, to help them stay connected with their teams and to provide them with assistance in many areas from understanding which benefits are available to them to handling life after football. Calling them “legends” instead of former players was part of honoring their contributions to the game. So, in 2013, they launched the NFL Legends Community, an organization that provides valuable resources for more than 20,000 former players.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.