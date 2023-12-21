NFL adding tug-of-war to Pro Bowl skills competition

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is adding tug-of-war to its Pro Bowl skills competition between those selected from the AFC and NFC. The league announced its skills events on Thursday, including the popular company-picnic style event where teams of five from each conference will try and pull the other side in their direction. The competition takes place in February in a week that culminates with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the AFC and NFC in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.