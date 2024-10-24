NFC South lead will be at stake when the Falcons visit the injury-decimated Buccaneers

First place in the NFC South will be on the line when the Atlanta Falcons visit the three-time division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The teams both enter the game coming off lopsided losses that dropped their records to 4-3. The Falcons own a tiebreaker advantage after winning an earlier meeting between the teams in Atlanta 36-30 in overtime. Kirk Cousins threw for a career-best 509 yards with four touchdowns in the first meeting on Oct. 3. Baker Mayfield leads the NFL with 18 TD passes, but will be without injured star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs lost Evans and Godwin during a 41-31 loss to the Ravens last Monday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.