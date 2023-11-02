NFC North-leading Lions head into the bye with their best record in nearly a decade

DETROIT (AP) — The NFC North-leading Detroit Lions have their best record since 2014, putting them in a position to win a division title for the first time in three decades. Detroit is 6-2 and went into its bye with a bounce-back win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night after a humbling rout at Baltimore. The Lions are hopeful starting running back David Montgomery and first-string offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson will be back in the lineup when they travel to play Nov. 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.