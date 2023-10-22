NFC North-leading Lions brought back to reality in 38-6 loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Having already beaten the powerful Kansas City Chiefs while getting off to their best start in 12 years, the Detroit Lions came to Baltimore with a 5-1 record, a solid grip on first place in the NFC North and with high expectations of knocking off another AFC contender. By halftime, the Lions trailed by 28 points and looked every bit like one of those horrid Detroit teams of the not-so-distant past. The Lions’ 38-6 loss Sunday served as proof that coach Dan Campbell’s rebuild still has a way to go. Detroit allowed touchdowns on Baltimore’s first four possessions and failed to garner a first down before the score was 28-0.

