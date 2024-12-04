NFC-leading Lions host Packers, aiming for franchise-record, 11-game winning streak, playoff spot

Green Bay (9-3) at Detroit (11-1)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime Video.

BetMGM NFL odds: Lions by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Packers 6-6; Lions 9-3.

Series record: Packers 106-77-7.

Last meeting: Lions beat Packers 24-14 in Green Bay on Nov. 3.

Last week: Packers beat Dolphins 30-17; Lions beat Bears 23-20.

Packers offense: overall (3), rush (5), pass (8), scoring (8).

Packers defense: overall (12), rush (8), pass (19), scoring (T-9).

Lions offense: overall (2), rush (4), pass (5), scoring (1).

Lions defense: overall (10), rush (5), pass (25), scoring (3).

Turnover differential: Packers plus-9; Lions plus-8.

Packers player to watch

WR Jayden Reed. The former Michigan State star caught five passes for 113 yards last month against the Lions. He had a career-high two TD catches against Miami. Reed leads the team with 44 catches and 693 yards receiving. Reed has seven TDs, including one rushing.

Lions player to watch

S Brian Branch. He was ejected in the second quarter of the game in Green Bay after landing a helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton. He also was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for extending both of his middle fingers toward the Lambeau Field crowd as he walked off the field.

Key matchup

Detroit’s running game against Green Bay’s defense. Jahmyr Gibbs has 973 yards rushing and David Montgomery has 720 yards on the ground for the Lions and both have scored 11 combined touchdowns. The Packers allowed fewer than 45 yards rushing in each of their past two games, pulling that feat off in consecutive weeks for the first time since 1995 and second time since 1950.

Key injuries

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (knee) and LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) have missed two straight games. … WR Romeo Doubs (concussion) sat out last week. … CB Corey Ballentine hurt his knee on the opening kickoff last week and didn’t practice Tuesday. … Detroit is prepared to play without OT Taylor Decker (shoulder), DL Josh Paschal (knee) and DL Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring). … DT DJ Reader (shoulder) missed multiple practices this week. … The Lions are hoping CBs Carlton Davis (knee) and Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) will be cleared after being inactive last week. … LB Malcolm Rodriguez had a season-ending knee injury against Chicago.

Series notes

Detroit has won five of the past six meetings, its best stretch of success in the series since the early 1980s. … Last month in Green Bay, the Lions won after Kerby Joseph scored on a 27-yard interception return and they converted two fourth downs into touchdowns. The Packers outgained Detroit 411-261 in the setback. … Green Bay is 2-0 against the Lions in the playoffs, beating them at home and away by four points each time in the 1993 and ’94 seasons.

Stats and stuff

Detroit, Green Bay and Minnesota (10-2) are the first three three teams in a division to enter Week 14 with at least nine wins since the AFC East in 1985. … The Packers have won their past five division road games, including a 29-22 win at Detroit last year on Thanksgiving when Jordan Love threw a 53-yard TD to Christian Watson on the game’s first play and finished with three TDs. … Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, who is from Michigan, has won 65 regular-season games and George Siefert (75) is the only coach in league history to win more in his first six years . … The Packers are appearing in prime time for the second of four straight games. .. Green Bay and Detroit will each play their third game in 12 days. … Love had a career-high passer rating last week and has thrown a combined 4 TDs without an INT over the past two games. … The Packers have scored 90 points off turnovers this season and Buffalo (91 points) is the only team with more points from a defense. … DE Rashan Gary, drafted No. 12 overall from Michigan in 2019, has a team-high 4 1/2 sacks. Gary matched a career high with three sacks last year at Detroit, where he also forced two fumbles and recovered one. … Packers S Xavier McKinney and Lions S Kerby Joseph are tied for the NFL lead in seven INTs — two more than any other player. … Packers RB Josh Jacobs has 987 yards rushing to rank third in the league and Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs (973) is fourth entering Week 14. … The Lions clinch a playoff bid with a win or tie. They can also qualify for a spot with a setback in scenarios that include Atlanta or Tampa Bay losing. … Detroit has won 10 straight, matching the franchise record with the 1934 team, and has won 11 of its first 12 games for the first time. … The Lions led the league in Pro Bowl votes after the opening week with Gibbs ranking fifth among all players in voting. … Detroit is 8-2 in prime time with coach Dan Campbell. … Jared Goff is one of six NFL players with at least 100 TD passes with two teams, joining Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Carson Palmer, Kurt Warner and Fran Tarkenton. … WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has 391 catches, putting him in a position to become the third player in league history to have 400 receptions in the first four years of a career, joining Michael Thomas (470 receptions) and Jarvis Landry (400). … S Kerby Joseph has four INTs in four games against Green Bay.

Fantasy tip

St. Brown might be due for a touchdown. He has been held out of the end zone in consecutive games for the first time since Week 1 and 2. The All-Pro has nine TDs this season, including one at Green Bay when he caught all seven passes thrown to him for 56 yards.

