NFC-leading Lions host Jags, aiming for a 9-1 record and their best 10-game mark since 1934

The NFC-leading Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, favored to win by 14 points by BetMGM. If the Lions don’t suffer a stunning upset, the defending NFC North champions will be 9-1 for the franchise’s best 10-game mark since 1934. Sunday’s game might look like the previous matchup at Ford Field. Detroit beat Jacksonville 40-14 in 2022 at home. The Jaguars are coming off a 12-7 loss to Minnesota. The Lions beat the AFC South-leading Houston Texans on the road, overcoming a 16-point deficit and Jared Goff’s career-high five interceptions.

