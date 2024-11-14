NFC-leading Lions host Jags, aiming for a 9-1 record and their best 10-game mark since 1934

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the bench after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

The NFC-leading Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, favored to win by 14 points by BetMGM. If the Lions don’t suffer a stunning upset, the defending NFC North champions will be 9-1 for the franchise’s best 10-game mark since 1934. Sunday’s game might look like the previous matchup at Ford Field. Detroit beat Jacksonville 40-14 in 2022 at home. The Jaguars are coming off a 12-7 loss to Minnesota. The Lions beat the AFC South-leading Houston Texans on the road, overcoming a 16-point deficit and Jared Goff’s career-high five interceptions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.