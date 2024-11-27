NFC-leading Lions host Bears on Thanksgiving, trying to stop 7-game losing streak on the holiday

The NFC-leading Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving at home. Detroit is favored to win by double digits, according to BetMGM. Chicago has dropped five straight for the first time since losing the last 10 games of the 2022 season. The Lions have won nine straight, their longest winning streak since starting 10-0 in 1934. They have a chance to be 11-1 for the first time in franchise history.

