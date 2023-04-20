NFC champion Eagles have sweet spot pick at No. 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will need to replenish in the NFL draft. The Eagles are in good hands with general manager Howie Roseman. Roseman’s latest shrewd move came earlier this week following the club’s mega-deal with franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. Roseman solidified his deft draft reputation by taking Hurts in the second round three seasons ago. He followed that with two consecutive strong offseasons that helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl this past season. In addition to its own selection at No. 30, the Eagles have the No. 10 overall pick thanks to a Roseman deal with New Orleans last season. They also hold picks in the second round (No. 62) and third round (94).

