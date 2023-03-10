NFC champion Eagles face key losses in free agency

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have several high-profile free agents. General manager Howie Roseman has said the Eagles won’t be able to sign them all. Roseman has some tough decisions to make at several positions. Philadelphia’s needs will depend on how many high-profile free agents leave. Their biggest departures could come on defense. Javon Hargrave had a career-high 11 sacks to help the Eagles to an NFL-leading 70 sacks last season. C.J. Gardner-Johnson tied for the league lead with six interceptions despite missing five games late in the regular season.

