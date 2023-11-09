NFC champion Eagles enter bye week with the best record in the NFL at 8-1 behind a hobbled Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 8-1. The Eagles are off this week ahead of a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending NFC champions continue to shine even as quarterback Jalen Hurts has played through a bruised left knee. The week off gives Hurts a needed break from the lingering pain in his knee that has plagued him most of the season. Hurts said he doesn’t know to manage the injury going forward. So a week off should only help.

