NFC champion Eagles enter bye week with the best record in the NFL at 8-1 behind a hobbled Hurts

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to his touchdown pass to Eagles' A.J. Brown (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 8-1. The Eagles are off this week ahead of a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending NFC champions continue to shine even as quarterback Jalen Hurts has played through a bruised left knee. The week off gives Hurts a needed break from the lingering pain in his knee that has plagued him most of the season. Hurts said he doesn’t know to manage the injury going forward. So a week off should only help.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.