NFC champion Eagles bring back veteran Graham on 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran defensive end Brandon Graham to a one-year contract. Terms were not announced Friday. Graham was eligible to become a free agent next week. He enters next season on the brink of setting Philadelphia’s career record for games played. Graham has played in 178 games. David Akers holds the record at 188 games. Graham had 11 sacks this past season for the Eagles.

