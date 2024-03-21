Neymar’s father says his family won’t bail Alves out of Spanish prison after rape conviction

SAO PAULO (AP) — The father of soccer star Neymar says his family won’t pay the one million euros required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction. Neymar da Silva Santos says in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won’t do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022.

