Neymar tears ACL while playing for Brazil in World Cup qualifying game

Brazil forward Neymar has torn his ACL and meniscus while playing in a World Cup qualifying game. His club Al Hilal confirmed the diagnosis. Neymar was in tears as he left the field after injuring his left knee in Brazil’s 2-0 loss against Uruguay on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Neymar will need surgery. Al Hilal did not say how long he is expected to be out.

