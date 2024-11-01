Neymar still out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar is back in action after more than a year out due to a torn ACL but he won’t be playing in Brazil’s last two World Cup qualifiers this year. Brazil coach Dorival Júnior did not include the 32-year-old striker in his squad for matches at Venezuela on Nov. 14 and against Uruguay five days later. Neymar returned for Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal on Oct. 21 in the AFC Champions League Elite.

