Neymar scores his 1st goal in 5th appearance for Al-Hilal

Neymar scored his first goal in his fifth appearance for Al-Hilal as the Saudi Arabian club beat Nassaji Mazandaran 3-0 in Tehran on a calmer day in the Asian Champions League. Just 24 hours after another Saudi team, Al-Ittihad, left Iran without taking the field against Sepahan, four-time continental champion Al-Hilal was too strong for the Iranian hosts at the Azadi Stadium. Neymar, who missed a penalty in last Friday’s win over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, had been the target of cans and bottles thrown by the home fans in Tehran in possible retaliation for his social media comments that appeared to criticize the state of the field. He shot home from the edge of the area.

