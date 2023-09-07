Neymar says not 100% fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil striker Neymar says he is not fully fit to play in the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifying due to the right ankle injury that has sidelined him since February. The 31-year-old striker left Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal but hasn’t yet debuted for his new club. He also said in a press conference that the Saudi Pro League could be as good as France’s Ligue 1. Brazil will play its first match in World Cup qualifying on Friday in the Amazon city of Belem against Bolivia.

