Neymar looks for first goal with Saudi team as Asian Champions League campaign resumes

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are leading their Saudi Arabian clubs into the second matchday of the Asian Champions League in starkly different form. Ronaldo is the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer with 10 goals for Al-Nassr. Neymar has yet to find the net for Al-Hilal. Hilal coach Jorge Jesus dismissed concerns about the Brazilian, who missed a penalty in a 2-0 win over Al-Shabab on Friday. Neymar has played in four games since joining from Paris Saint-Germain. The next round of the Asian Champions League is Monday. Hilal heads to Iran to take on Nassaji Mazandaran. Al-Nassr hosts Tajikistan powerhouse Istiklol.

