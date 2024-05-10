Neymar left off Brazil’s squad for Copa America. 17-year-old Endrick is included

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar has been left off Brazil’s squad for the Copa America and teenage striker Endrick has been included. Neymar plays for Saudi club Al-Hilal and is recovering from a torn ACL. He was expected to be omitted from the tournament in the United States in June and July. The 17-year-old Endrick scored for Brazil in a 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium and in a 2-2 draw against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in March. Striker Richarlison and midfielder Casemiro also didn’t make the cut. Brazil will play friendlies against the United States and Mexico ahead of the tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.