Neymar leaves pitch injured in PSG’s match against Lille

PARIS (AP) — PSG forward Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher after twisting his right ankle in a league match against Lille. Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval. PSG led 2-1 when Neymar got injured following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre. Neymar damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar.

