Neymar injured in Brazil’s 2-0 loss at Uruguay in World Cup qualifying

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Brazil striker Neymar suffered a serious-looking left knee injury during his national team’s 2-0 loss at Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier. Uruguay’s goals came on a header by Darwin Núnez in the 42nd minute and a close-range finish by Nicolás de la Cruz in the 77th. It was Brazil’s first defeat in 37 matches of World Cup qualifying. The 31-year-old Neymar left the field in tears after being surrounded by players from both teams.

