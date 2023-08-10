Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says

GENEVA (AP) — Neymar is heading for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain. He would be following his former teammate Lionel Messi away from the French champion in the club’s turbulent summer. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations. The 31-year-old Brazil star was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave. It’s days before the team begins its French title defense. His expected preference is a return to Barcelona. PSG is also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappé’s future with the club.

