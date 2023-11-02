Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between 6 months to 1 year

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar went through an ACL and meniscus surgery on Thursday at a hospital in the city of Belo Horizonte, local media reported. The procedure was performed by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. Neymar’s surgery took four hours, according to website Globo Esporte. The 31-year-old, who is expected to be discharged from the Mater Dei hospital on Saturday, injured his left knee in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay on Oct. 17 in a World Cup qualifying match.

