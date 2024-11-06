Neymar expected to miss two weeks with injury, increasing speculation over Al-Hilal future

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Neymar is expected to miss two weeks with an injury, intensifying speculation over the Brazilian’s future with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Neymar made just his second club appearance following a 12-month injury layoff by coming on as a substitute in the 58th minute of Al-Hilal’s 3-0 win over Esteghlal of Iran in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday. The former Barcelona star pulled up after stretching for the ball with three minutes remaining and had to be replaced. “Unfortunately, it is not a simple injury and he seems to be suffering from muscle pain and it is not a knee issue,” Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said. “He is expected to be out for two weeks.”

