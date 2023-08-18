Neymar back for Brazil for opening World Cup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Striker Neymar is back in Brazil’s squad for the first time since the last World Cup. New coach Fernando Diniz has summoned him for the initial two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying next month. Brazil will take on visiting Bolivia on Sept. 8 then go to Peru four days later. Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain this week to play for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. He did not play in Brazil friendlies this year. Diniz says Neymar is “very willing” to play for the national team.

