Neymar back after a year out and helps Al-Hilal in Asian Champions League

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Neymar has returned to action after a year out through injury and helped Al-Hilal beat Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates 5-4 in a thrilling group match of the AFC Champions League Elite. Neymar came off the bench for the four-time Asian champion with 13 minutes remaining at Al Ain and almost scored immediately as he shaved the post. The win maintained Al-Hilal’s perfect record in Asia after three games. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli won at Qatar’s Al-Rayyan 2-1 thanks to goals from Gabri Veiga and Firas Al-Buraikan.Iraq’s Al-Shorta drew with Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor 0-0. Qatar’s Al-Sadd defeated Iran’s Persepolis 1-0.

