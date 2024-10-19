Neymar available for Al-Hilal next week after year-long recovery from ACL injury

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar expects to play for Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal in an Asian Champions League match next week after one year on the sidelines due to injury. The Brazilian’s marketing company NR Sports says in a statement on Saturday that his love for soccer and his hope to play in the next World Cup are bringing him back to action. Neymar is available to play on Monday for Al-Hilal against Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

