Neymar, Alisson out of Brazil’s squad for Morocco game

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil interim coach Ramon Menezes has left Neymar and Alisson out of his squad for the team’s international friendly against Morocco on March 25 in Tangier. It will be Brazil’s first game since its World Cup elimination against Croatia in the quarterfinals in December. Neymar was injured in a French league game last month. Menezes coaches Brazil’s under-20 team. He didn’t specify Friday why goalkeeper Alisson is not in the squad but said he wanted to give opportunities to new players. Menezes brought in several players from the U20 squad which he led to the South American championship in February.

