Next year’s Giro d’Italia route aims to make early stages more important

TRENTO, Italy (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia could see more “fireworks” than usual during the first two weeks after organizers unveiled a route designed to make the early stages more important. The full route of next year’s Giro was revealed in a televised ceremony on Friday after the first three stages were detailed earlier this week, including a tricky climb to Oropa on day two. Race organizer RCS Sport was keen to stress that there will be more opportunities than usual to build time gaps early on in the three-week race. The 2024 Giro starts on the outskirts of Turin on May 4 and ends in Rome on May 26.

