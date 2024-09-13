Next test for Slot is navigating Liverpool’s busy schedule amid Salah contract questions

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has yet to allow a goal this season and Mohamed Salah has scored in each of the three games — all victories. If this is what contract distractions look like at Anfield, new manager Arne Slot is fine with it. Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their deals, and though it’s still early in the Premier League season Liverpool is the only team keeping pace with defending champion Manchester City. Liverpool will try to make it four wins in a row when Nottingham Forest visits Merseyside on Saturday.

