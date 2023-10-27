Next NBA media rights deal already subject of speculation before negotiations even start

The NBA will have its own version of March Madness next year. It won’t take place on the court or feature a matchup between LeBron James and Joel Embiid. Instead, it will set the framework for how fans will be able to watch their favorite teams and players in future seasons. The league’s 45-day negotiation period with the incumbents ESPN/ABC and TNT for the next media rights deal formally begins March 9. Both sides have had conversations about renewing their deals but not nearly at the same level as 2014, when ESPN and ABC approached the NBA two years early about wanting to renew.

